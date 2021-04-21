Veritaseum Price Tops $19.52 on Top Exchanges (VERI)

Veritaseum (CURRENCY:VERI) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on April 21st. One Veritaseum coin can now be bought for $19.52 or 0.00036015 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Veritaseum has a total market cap of $41.97 million and $19,815.00 worth of Veritaseum was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Veritaseum has traded 6.8% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $36.78 or 0.00067848 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.26 or 0.00020774 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001845 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000360 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50.97 or 0.00094038 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $366.03 or 0.00675277 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.36 or 0.00048631 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 12.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3,923.56 or 0.07238377 BTC.

Veritaseum Coin Profile

Veritaseum (VERI) is a coin. Its genesis date was April 25th, 2017. Veritaseum’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,149,646 coins. Veritaseum’s official Twitter account is @Veritaseuminc and its Facebook page is accessible here . Veritaseum’s official website is veritas.veritaseum.com . The Reddit community for Veritaseum is https://reddit.com/r/Veritasium and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Veritaseum is a smart contract-based wallet interface that allows anyone to create, enter and manage smart contracts without the need for any kind of intermediaries, middleman or centralized authority. Veritaseum will allow users to interact with real-world products based completely on blockchain technology and smart contracts, including P2P value trading, P2P letters of credit and DAOs. VERI tokens will allow users to interact with the Veritaseum wallet interface. “

Veritaseum Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Veritaseum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Veritaseum should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Veritaseum using one of the exchanges listed above.

