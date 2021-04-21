Veritex Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VBTX) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.52 Per Share

Analysts predict that Veritex Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VBTX) will announce earnings of $0.52 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Veritex’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.53 and the lowest is $0.51. Veritex posted earnings per share of $0.08 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 550%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, April 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Veritex will report full year earnings of $2.02 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.89 to $2.15. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $2.18 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.02 to $2.30. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Veritex.

Veritex (NASDAQ:VBTX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $75.78 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $73.45 million. Veritex had a net margin of 21.03% and a return on equity of 6.70%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on VBTX shares. TheStreet raised shares of Veritex from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Veritex from $33.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Veritex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th.

In other news, Director John Sughrue purchased 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 29th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $25.94 per share, with a total value of $64,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 60,696 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,574,454.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Manuel J. Mehos sold 55,104 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.06, for a total transaction of $1,601,322.24. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 549,112 shares in the company, valued at $15,957,194.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 83,497 shares of company stock worth $2,493,102 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 5.33% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Veritex in the first quarter valued at about $54,000. US Bancorp DE acquired a new position in shares of Veritex in the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Veritex in the fourth quarter valued at about $61,000. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Veritex in the fourth quarter valued at about $69,000. Finally, Prudent Man Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Veritex in the fourth quarter valued at about $249,000. 79.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of VBTX stock traded up $0.94 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $33.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 211,355 shares, compared to its average volume of 291,026. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $32.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The company has a market cap of $1.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.35 and a beta of 1.77. Veritex has a one year low of $13.21 and a one year high of $34.58.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 4th were given a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 3rd. Veritex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.69%.

Veritex Company Profile

Veritex Holdings, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Veritex Community Bank that provides various commercial banking products and services to small and medium-sized businesses, and professionals. The company accepts deposit products include demand, savings, money market, and time accounts. Its loan products include commercial, mortgage warehouse, commercial real estate, construction and land, 1-4 family residential, paycheck protection program, farmland and agricultural, multi-family residential, and consumer loans; and purchased receivables financing.

