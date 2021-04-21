Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) Stake Raised by Arkfeld Wealth Strategies L.L.C.

Arkfeld Wealth Strategies L.L.C. boosted its stake in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 18.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 47,953 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after buying an additional 7,570 shares during the period. Verizon Communications comprises 1.8% of Arkfeld Wealth Strategies L.L.C.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Arkfeld Wealth Strategies L.L.C.’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $2,759,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Verizon Communications during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,373,000,000. FMR LLC boosted its position in Verizon Communications by 25.4% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 34,745,450 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $2,041,296,000 after purchasing an additional 7,032,460 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 39,149,043 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $2,300,008,000 after buying an additional 2,855,873 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 38,318,476 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $2,251,212,000 after buying an additional 2,262,857 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 371.0% during the fourth quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,390,852 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $81,643,000 after buying an additional 1,095,548 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.85% of the company’s stock.

NYSE VZ opened at $58.39 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $57.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $57.94. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 12 month low of $52.85 and a 12 month high of $61.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $241.73 billion, a PE ratio of 12.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.04. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 32.15% and a net margin of 14.76%. The firm had revenue of $34.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.47 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.13 EPS. The business’s revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, April 9th will be given a dividend of $0.6275 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 8th. This represents a $2.51 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.30%. Verizon Communications’s payout ratio is 52.18%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on VZ shares. Oppenheimer restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Tigress Financial upgraded Verizon Communications from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Scotiabank lowered Verizon Communications from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Verizon Communications from $61.00 to $59.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 price objective on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Verizon Communications has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.69.

In related news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,555 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.60, for a total transaction of $86,458.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 27,256 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,515,433.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.07% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Verizon Communications

Verizon Communications Inc offers communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled internet devices, such as tablets, and other wireless-enabled connected devices, such as smart watches.

