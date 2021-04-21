Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) Issues FY21 Earnings Guidance

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) issued an update on its FY21 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $5.00-5.15 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $5.07.

Shares of VZ stock opened at $58.39 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $241.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.67, a PEG ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.44. Verizon Communications has a twelve month low of $52.85 and a twelve month high of $61.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $57.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $57.94.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $34.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.47 billion. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 32.15% and a net margin of 14.76%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.13 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Verizon Communications will post 4.77 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 9th will be given a dividend of $0.6275 per share. This represents a $2.51 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.30%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 8th. Verizon Communications’s payout ratio is currently 52.18%.

VZ has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Oppenheimer reiterated a market perform rating on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Bank of America restated a buy rating and set a $64.00 price objective on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Scotiabank lowered Verizon Communications from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Verizon Communications from $61.00 to $59.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Tigress Financial raised shares of Verizon Communications from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Verizon Communications has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $62.69.

In other Verizon Communications news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,555 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.53, for a total transaction of $91,014.15. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,242 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,121,244.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

About Verizon Communications

Verizon Communications Inc offers communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled internet devices, such as tablets, and other wireless-enabled connected devices, such as smart watches.

