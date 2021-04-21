Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.02 EPS

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The cell phone carrier reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.02, Briefing.com reports. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 14.76% and a return on equity of 32.15%. The firm had revenue of $32.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.47 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.26 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Verizon Communications updated its FY21 guidance to $5.00-5.15 EPS.

Shares of NYSE VZ traded down $0.11 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $58.28. 695,630 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,790,336. The firm has a market capitalization of $241.28 billion, a PE ratio of 12.67, a P/E/G ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.44. Verizon Communications has a 12-month low of $52.85 and a 12-month high of $61.95. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $57.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $57.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.96.

Get Verizon Communications alerts:

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.6275 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 8th. This represents a $2.51 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.31%. Verizon Communications’s payout ratio is 52.18%.

In related news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,555 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.53, for a total value of $91,014.15. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,242 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,121,244.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on VZ. Oppenheimer reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Tigress Financial raised shares of Verizon Communications from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Verizon Communications from $61.00 to $59.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Scotiabank cut shares of Verizon Communications from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 price objective on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Verizon Communications presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.69.

Verizon Communications Company Profile

Verizon Communications Inc offers communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled internet devices, such as tablets, and other wireless-enabled connected devices, such as smart watches.

Recommended Story: Dividend Achievers

Receive News & Ratings for Verizon Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verizon Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.