Vermilion Energy Inc. (TSE:VET) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Vermilion Energy Inc. (TSE:VET) (NYSE:VET) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the eleven research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$10.05.

Several research firms recently weighed in on VET. CIBC increased their price target on Vermilion Energy from C$7.00 to C$10.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Raymond James increased their price objective on Vermilion Energy from C$11.00 to C$13.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Vermilion Energy from C$7.50 to C$8.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. National Bank Financial upped their price target on Vermilion Energy to C$10.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, TD Securities upped their price target on shares of Vermilion Energy from C$6.50 to C$9.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th.

Shares of Vermilion Energy stock opened at C$8.20 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$9.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$6.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 219.72. The firm has a market cap of C$1.30 billion and a PE ratio of -0.85. Vermilion Energy has a 12-month low of C$2.84 and a 12-month high of C$11.10.

Vermilion Energy (TSE:VET) (NYSE:VET) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 8th. The company reported C($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.24) by C($0.04). The company had revenue of C$316.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$246.47 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Vermilion Energy will post 0.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Vermilion Energy news, Senior Officer Terrance Gerald Hergott sold 8,152 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$10.50, for a total transaction of C$85,596.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 61,156 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$642,138.

Vermilion Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of petroleum and natural gas in North America, Europe, and Australia. It owns 81% working interest in 642,300 net acres of developed land and 87% working interest in 376,700 net acres of undeveloped land, and 613 net producing natural gas wells and 3,034 net producing oil wells in Canada; and 96% working interest in 248,900 net acres of developed land and 91% working interest in 222,100 net acres of undeveloped land in the Aquitaine and Paris Basins, and 325 net producing oil wells and 3.0 net producing gas wells in France.

