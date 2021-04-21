Verso Co. (NYSE:VRS) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.10 Per Share

Analysts expect Verso Co. (NYSE:VRS) to post earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.10) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Verso’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.20) and the highest is $0.01. Verso posted earnings of ($0.96) per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 89.6%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report on Monday, May 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Verso will report full year earnings of $0.85 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.57 to $1.12. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $1.40 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Verso.

Verso (NYSE:VRS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The basic materials company reported ($1.84) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.68) by ($0.16). The business had revenue of $314.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $318.89 million. Verso had a net margin of 9.89% and a return on equity of 0.45%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Verso from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. SCW Capital Management LP grew its position in Verso by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. SCW Capital Management LP now owns 2,234,058 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,853,000 after acquiring an additional 40,931 shares in the last quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. grew its position in Verso by 39.5% in the fourth quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 1,676,351 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $20,150,000 after acquiring an additional 474,236 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Verso by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 780,476 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $9,380,000 after acquiring an additional 52,122 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Verso by 18.7% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 642,260 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $7,720,000 after buying an additional 101,408 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Verso by 145.7% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 389,588 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,683,000 after acquiring an additional 231,005 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VRS traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $15.09. 1,739 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 225,372. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $14.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.92. The company has a market cap of $499.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.89. Verso has a 1 year low of $7.36 and a 1 year high of $17.12.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 18th were given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 17th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.65%. Verso’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -210.53%.

Verso Company Profile

Verso Corporation produces and sells coated papers in North America. It operates through two segments, Paper and Pulp. The company offers coated freesheet and coated groundwood, specialty, packaging, inkjet and digital, supercalendered, and uncoated freesheet papers; and bleached and unbleached market kraft pulp to manufacture printing, writing, and tissue products.

