Vertcoin (VTC) Trading Up 97.3% Over Last 7 Days

Vertcoin (CURRENCY:VTC) traded down 9.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on April 21st. Vertcoin has a market capitalization of $85.86 million and $5.49 million worth of Vertcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Vertcoin has traded up 97.3% against the U.S. dollar. One Vertcoin coin can currently be purchased for about $1.44 or 0.00002697 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Vertcoin alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $53,345.92 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,321.91 or 0.04352551 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 12.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000556 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $253.53 or 0.00475258 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $898.67 or 0.01684612 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $368.90 or 0.00691517 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $293.88 or 0.00550903 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $31.67 or 0.00059372 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $235.62 or 0.00441685 BTC.

Crust (CRU) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $133.45 or 0.00250155 BTC.

Vertcoin Coin Profile

Vertcoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2RE hashing algorithm. It launched on January 10th, 2014. Vertcoin’s total supply is 59,689,597 coins. The Reddit community for Vertcoin is /r/vertcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Vertcoin’s official message board is medium.com/vertcoin-blog . Vertcoin’s official Twitter account is @vertcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . Vertcoin’s official website is vertcoin.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Vertcoin (VTC) is a cryptographic currency, similar to Bitcoin and Litecoin, with one major difference – Vertcoin believes that everyone who has a personal computer should be able to join the Vertcoin network. Vertcoin is a Litecoin Fork, that in turn is a Bitcoin Fork. Vertcoin is also the first cryptocurrency to implement Stealth Addresses, a new technology for providing privacy on the public ledger. The block reward reduction is made every block to retarget difficulty with Kimoto's Gravity Well algorithm. “

Buying and Selling Vertcoin

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vertcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Vertcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Vertcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Vertcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Vertcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.