Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) Shares Bought by Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA

Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA grew its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) by 29.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,943 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,368 shares during the quarter. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA’s holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals were worth $1,277,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 20.3% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 7,941,761 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,876,956,000 after acquiring an additional 1,342,210 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 119.2% during the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 4,166,534 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $984,704,000 after acquiring an additional 2,265,577 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 3,749,354 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $886,122,000 after acquiring an additional 140,270 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth $654,975,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 15.5% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,588,024 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $611,653,000 after acquiring an additional 348,214 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.17% of the company’s stock.

Get Vertex Pharmaceuticals alerts:

VRTX opened at $220.67 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $57.11 billion, a PE ratio of 27.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.79. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $214.56 and a 200-day moving average of $223.53. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a 52-week low of $202.57 and a 52-week high of $306.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 3.60 and a current ratio of 3.72.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, January 31st. The pharmaceutical company reported $2.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.59 by ($0.08). Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 28.55% and a net margin of 38.51%. The company had revenue of $1.63 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.58 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.70 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 8.5 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Michael Parini sold 400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.56, for a total transaction of $86,624.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 35,276 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,639,370.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Paul M. Silva sold 1,498 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.57, for a total value of $315,433.86. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 24,073 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,069,051.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 7,200 shares of company stock valued at $1,533,052. 0.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

VRTX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a report on Sunday, April 11th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $302.00 to $284.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $285.00 to $280.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Robert W. Baird upgraded Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $220.00 to $252.00 in a report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, SVB Leerink cut their price objective on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $257.00 to $250.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Vertex Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $293.21.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis. The company markets SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI, ORKAMBI, and KALYDECO to treat patients with cystic fibrosis who have specific mutations in their cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator gene; and TRIKAFTA for the treatment of patients with CF 12 years of age or older who have at least one F508del mutation in the cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator, or CFTR, gene.

Featured Article: Holder of Record

Receive News & Ratings for Vertex Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vertex Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.