Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.05 Billion

Analysts forecast that Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT) will report $1.05 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Vertiv’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.06 billion and the lowest is $1.05 billion. Vertiv posted sales of $897.30 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 17%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, April 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Vertiv will report full year sales of $4.81 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $4.80 billion to $4.82 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $5.01 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.99 billion to $5.03 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Vertiv.

Vertiv (NYSE:VRT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33. The business had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.26 billion.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Vertiv from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Vertiv in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Vertiv from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.88.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Vertiv by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 83,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,560,000 after buying an additional 484 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vertiv by 44.6% during the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 849 shares in the last quarter. Stephenson National Bank & Trust boosted its stake in shares of Vertiv by 11.0% during the first quarter. Stephenson National Bank & Trust now owns 12,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $248,000 after purchasing an additional 1,230 shares in the last quarter. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Vertiv by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC now owns 29,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $543,000 after acquiring an additional 1,376 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Vertiv by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 66,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,245,000 after buying an additional 2,260 shares during the last quarter. 88.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE VRT opened at $21.78 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $20.79 and its 200 day moving average is $19.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.87, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.65 billion, a PE ratio of -20.55, a PEG ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.00. Vertiv has a 1 year low of $9.72 and a 1 year high of $22.73.

About Vertiv

Vertiv Holdings Co, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and services critical digital infrastructure technologies and life cycle services for data centers, communication networks, and commercial and industrial environments in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

