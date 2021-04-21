Vertiv (VRT) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Vertiv (NYSE:VRT) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, April 28th. Analysts expect Vertiv to post earnings of $0.12 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Vertiv (NYSE:VRT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33. The company had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.26 billion. On average, analysts expect Vertiv to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of VRT opened at $21.78 on Wednesday. Vertiv has a 52-week low of $9.72 and a 52-week high of $22.73. The business’s fifty day moving average is $20.79 and its 200-day moving average is $19.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.87, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.53. The firm has a market cap of $7.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.55, a PEG ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.00.

VRT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Vertiv from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Vertiv in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Vertiv from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.88.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Vertiv stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 77,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,351,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.46% of the company’s stock.

Vertiv Company Profile

Vertiv Holdings Co, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and services critical digital infrastructure technologies and life cycle services for data centers, communication networks, and commercial and industrial environments in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

