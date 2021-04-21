Vesper (VSP) Trading 8.1% Lower This Week

Vesper (CURRENCY:VSP) traded down 2.2% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on April 21st. One Vesper coin can now be bought for $46.91 or 0.00086539 BTC on major exchanges. Vesper has a total market capitalization of $123.62 million and $5.20 million worth of Vesper was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Vesper has traded down 8.1% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Vesper alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.31 or 0.00002417 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001845 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $34.66 or 0.00063939 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $150.15 or 0.00277006 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.43 or 0.00004475 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $550.70 or 0.01015961 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded down 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $13.14 or 0.00024250 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $358.00 or 0.00660452 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $54,280.39 or 1.00139106 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

About Vesper

Vesper was first traded on February 17th, 2021. Vesper’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,635,416 coins. Vesper’s official Twitter account is @VesperFi

According to CryptoCompare, “Vesper provides a platform for easy-to-use Decentralized Finance (DeFi) products. Vesper's DeFi products deliver ease-of-use in achieving your crypto-finance objectives. The Vesper token (VSP) is the core economic engine that facilitates the building and expansion of Vesper’s capabilities and its community. The Vesper project rests on three pillars: Vesper Products: At launch, Vesper offers a variety of interest-yielding “Grow Pools” that enable users to passively increase their crypto holdings by simply selecting the desired aggressiveness of their strategy and the digital asset held. The Vesper Grow Pools represent the first product on the Vesper platform. More will be developed and presented over time. Vesper Token: VSP incentivizes participation, facilitates governance, and catalyzes user contribution. Users earn VSP through pool participation and, later, participating in Vesper's continuous improvement. Vesper Community: Vesper is building a user community that sustains and grows the product portfolio, facilitates progressive decentralization, and enables users to build new products while earning a share of that product's fees. “

Buying and Selling Vesper

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vesper directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Vesper should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Vesper using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Vesper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Vesper and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.