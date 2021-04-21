Vetri Price Up 23.5% Over Last 7 Days (VLD)

Vetri (CURRENCY:VLD) traded down 30.6% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on April 21st. Vetri has a market capitalization of $1.37 million and approximately $203.00 worth of Vetri was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Vetri coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0039 or 0.00000007 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Vetri has traded up 23.5% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Vetri Coin Profile

Vetri (CRYPTO:VLD) is a coin. Vetri’s total supply is 449,848,164 coins and its circulating supply is 354,124,430 coins. The Reddit community for Vetri is /r/vetri_global and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Vetri is vetri.global . The official message board for Vetri is blog.vetri.global . Vetri’s official Twitter account is @valid_global and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Valid is a data marketplace that will consist of a mobile wallet for users to manage their digital identity and person data. Furthermore, the platform users will be able to manage web applications for consumers to buy and access their data on the marketplace. Valid token (VLD) is an ERC-20 compliant token that will work as a utility token, enabling the transactions between users and data consumers on the Valid marketplace. “

Buying and Selling Vetri

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vetri directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Vetri should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Vetri using one of the exchanges listed above.

