ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAC) Position Reduced by Busey Wealth Management

Busey Wealth Management lowered its stake in ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAC) by 55.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 199,708 shares of the company’s stock after selling 246,734 shares during the period. Busey Wealth Management’s holdings in ViacomCBS were worth $9,007,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. bought a new stake in ViacomCBS in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ViacomCBS in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC bought a new stake in shares of ViacomCBS in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in ViacomCBS during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Flagship Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in ViacomCBS during the fourth quarter valued at $54,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.47% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:VIAC traded up $1.72 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $39.64. 787,808 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 35,448,883. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $63.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.71. The firm has a market cap of $24.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.69. ViacomCBS Inc. has a twelve month low of $14.66 and a twelve month high of $101.97.

ViacomCBS (NASDAQ:VIAC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $6.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.95 billion. ViacomCBS had a return on equity of 18.58% and a net margin of 5.22%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.97 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that ViacomCBS Inc. will post 4.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th were given a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 12th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.42%. ViacomCBS’s payout ratio is 19.16%.

VIAC has been the topic of several research reports. Loop Capital upgraded shares of ViacomCBS from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded ViacomCBS from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $68.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Barclays downgraded shares of ViacomCBS from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $36.00 to $35.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of ViacomCBS from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, UBS Group cut ViacomCBS from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $29.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, February 8th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.25.

In other ViacomCBS news, Director Linda M. Griego sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.51, for a total value of $387,060.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 39,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,530,727.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Richard M. Jones sold 40,285 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.62, for a total value of $3,247,776.70. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,274,854.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

ViacomCBS Profile

ViacomCBS, Inc operates as a mass media company, which creates and distributes content across a variety of platforms to audiences around the world. It operates its business through following segments: Entertainment, Cable Networks, Publishing, and Local Media. The Entertainment segment is composed of the CBS Television Network, CBS Television Studios, CBS Studios International, CBS Television Distribution, CBS Interactive, and CBS Films as well as the Company’s digital streaming services, CBS All Access and CBSN.

