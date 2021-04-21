Viavi Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAV) CEO Sells $330,200.00 in Stock

Viavi Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAV) CEO Oleg Khaykin sold 20,000 shares of Viavi Solutions stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.51, for a total value of $330,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 710,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,731,725.33. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Oleg Khaykin also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, April 19th, Oleg Khaykin sold 20,000 shares of Viavi Solutions stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.54, for a total value of $330,800.00.

Shares of VIAV stock traded up $0.29 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $16.85. 116,774 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,090,247. Viavi Solutions Inc. has a 12-month low of $10.44 and a 12-month high of $17.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 4.23 and a quick ratio of 3.84. The company has a market cap of $3.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 103.48 and a beta of 0.82. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $16.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.87.

Viavi Solutions (NASDAQ:VIAV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.04. Viavi Solutions had a return on equity of 18.19% and a net margin of 3.23%. The firm had revenue of $299.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $290.49 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.23 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Viavi Solutions Inc. will post 0.57 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in Viavi Solutions by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 345,526 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $4,053,000 after purchasing an additional 948 shares in the last quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in Viavi Solutions in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. ETF Managers Group LLC lifted its holdings in Viavi Solutions by 9.8% in the 4th quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 24,805 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $367,000 after purchasing an additional 2,204 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in Viavi Solutions by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 94,041 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,476,000 after purchasing an additional 2,662 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in Viavi Solutions by 235.2% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,962 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 2,780 shares in the last quarter. 93.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms recently commented on VIAV. B. Riley lifted their price objective on Viavi Solutions from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. TheStreet upgraded Viavi Solutions from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. MKM Partners initiated coverage on Viavi Solutions in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Viavi Solutions from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on Viavi Solutions from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.56.

Viavi Solutions Company Profile

Viavi Solutions Inc provides network test, monitoring, and assurance solutions to communications service providers, enterprises, network equipment manufacturers, government, civil, military, and avionics customers worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Network Enablement (NE), Service Enablement (SE), and Optical Security and Performance Products (OSP) segments.

