Viavi Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAV) CEO Sells $330,800.00 in Stock

Viavi Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAV) CEO Oleg Khaykin sold 20,000 shares of Viavi Solutions stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.54, for a total transaction of $330,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 710,583 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,753,042.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Oleg Khaykin also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Viavi Solutions alerts:

On Wednesday, April 21st, Oleg Khaykin sold 20,000 shares of Viavi Solutions stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.51, for a total transaction of $330,200.00.

VIAV stock traded up $0.29 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $16.85. The company had a trading volume of 116,774 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,090,247. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 4.23 and a quick ratio of 3.84. Viavi Solutions Inc. has a 1 year low of $10.44 and a 1 year high of $17.13. The company has a market capitalization of $3.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 103.48 and a beta of 0.82. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $16.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.87.

Viavi Solutions (NASDAQ:VIAV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.04. Viavi Solutions had a net margin of 3.23% and a return on equity of 18.19%. The business had revenue of $299.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $290.49 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.23 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Viavi Solutions Inc. will post 0.57 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in Viavi Solutions by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 345,526 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $4,053,000 after buying an additional 948 shares in the last quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in Viavi Solutions in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. ETF Managers Group LLC raised its holdings in Viavi Solutions by 9.8% during the 4th quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 24,805 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $367,000 after buying an additional 2,204 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its holdings in Viavi Solutions by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 94,041 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,476,000 after buying an additional 2,662 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Viavi Solutions by 235.2% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,962 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 2,780 shares during the last quarter. 93.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have commented on VIAV. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of Viavi Solutions from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Viavi Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. B. Riley lifted their target price on shares of Viavi Solutions from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Viavi Solutions from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Viavi Solutions from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Viavi Solutions has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.56.

Viavi Solutions Company Profile

Viavi Solutions Inc provides network test, monitoring, and assurance solutions to communications service providers, enterprises, network equipment manufacturers, government, civil, military, and avionics customers worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Network Enablement (NE), Service Enablement (SE), and Optical Security and Performance Products (OSP) segments.

See Also: How can you know how many shares are floating?

Receive News & Ratings for Viavi Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Viavi Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.