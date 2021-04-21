VIBE Price Hits $0.0248 on Exchanges (VIBE)

VIBE (CURRENCY:VIBE) traded 3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on April 21st. One VIBE coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0248 or 0.00000047 BTC on major exchanges. VIBE has a total market capitalization of $6.46 million and approximately $54,402.00 worth of VIBE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, VIBE has traded down 19% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35.75 or 0.00067011 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.83 or 0.00020303 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001875 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000356 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50.05 or 0.00093814 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $346.66 or 0.00649837 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 18.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4,100.49 or 0.07686604 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.45 or 0.00047713 BTC.

About VIBE

VIBE (VIBE) is a coin. It was first traded on July 19th, 2017. VIBE’s total supply is 267,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 260,136,427 coins. VIBE’s official Twitter account is @VibeHubVR and its Facebook page is accessible here . VIBE’s official website is www.vibehub.io . The Reddit community for VIBE is /r/VibeHub and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “VIBEHub unites Virtual/Augmented Reality with blockchain technology. It is an Ethereum-based Virtual reality platform which incorporates several marketplaces and hubs. The VIBE token will serve as the common currency on all the platform's marketplaces. “

VIBE Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as VIBE directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire VIBE should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase VIBE using one of the exchanges listed above.

