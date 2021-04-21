Viberate Hits 24 Hour Volume of $2.94 Million (VIB)

Viberate (CURRENCY:VIB) traded 10.3% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on April 21st. Over the last week, Viberate has traded down 10% against the dollar. Viberate has a market cap of $24.35 million and approximately $2.94 million worth of Viberate was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Viberate coin can now be bought for about $0.12 or 0.00000229 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Viberate alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.48 or 0.00067517 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.06 or 0.00020479 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001851 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $51.00 or 0.00094397 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000346 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $362.11 or 0.00670226 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 20% against the dollar and now trades at $4,287.92 or 0.07936441 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $26.77 or 0.00049543 BTC.

Viberate Profile

Viberate (CRYPTO:VIB) is a coin. Its launch date was September 5th, 2017. Viberate’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 196,825,000 coins. The Reddit community for Viberate is /r/viberate and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Viberate’s official Twitter account is @viberate and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Viberate is www.viberate.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Viberate is a platform that joins the entire live music ecosystem under one roof. Currently it acts as a database for live music, where profiles are ranked according to their online popularity. It is built and curated by the Viberate user community. Viberate's end game is to disrupt the music industry as we know it – by becoming a global talent marketplace. “

Buying and Selling Viberate

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Viberate directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Viberate should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Viberate using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Viberate Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Viberate and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.