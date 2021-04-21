Victoria (LON:VCP) Reaches New 1-Year High at $940.00

Victoria plc (LON:VCP) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as GBX 940 ($12.28) and last traded at GBX 905 ($11.82), with a volume of 24105 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 890 ($11.63).

Separately, Berenberg Bank increased their price objective on Victoria from GBX 770 ($10.06) to GBX 1,000 ($13.07) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th.

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 830.26 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 649.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 222.24. The company has a market cap of £1.05 billion and a P/E ratio of -14.64.

Victoria PLC, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and distributes flooring products primarily in the United Kingdom, Spain, Italy, rest of Europe, and Australia. It also provides wool and synthetic broadloom carpets, flooring underlays, luxury vinyl tiles (LVT), hardwood flooring products, artificial grass, carpet tiles, and flooring accessories, as well as markets and distributes LVT and hardwood flooring products.

