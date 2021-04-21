VictoryShares Dividend Accelerator ETF (NASDAQ:VSDA) Shares Acquired by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in VictoryShares Dividend Accelerator ETF (NASDAQ:VSDA) by 20.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 312,054 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 52,422 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 3.81% of VictoryShares Dividend Accelerator ETF worth $12,364,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in VictoryShares Dividend Accelerator ETF by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 18,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $725,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares during the period. Cardan Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in VictoryShares Dividend Accelerator ETF by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Cardan Capital Partners LLC now owns 101,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,002,000 after buying an additional 4,622 shares during the last quarter. Change Path LLC lifted its stake in VictoryShares Dividend Accelerator ETF by 30.1% in the fourth quarter. Change Path LLC now owns 10,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $434,000 after buying an additional 2,533 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. lifted its stake in VictoryShares Dividend Accelerator ETF by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 209,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,311,000 after buying an additional 706 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in VictoryShares Dividend Accelerator ETF by 499.8% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 25,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,022,000 after buying an additional 21,492 shares during the last quarter.

VSDA stock opened at $43.13 on Wednesday. VictoryShares Dividend Accelerator ETF has a 1 year low of $29.80 and a 1 year high of $43.13. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $41.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.78.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 13th. Investors of record on Monday, April 12th were paid a dividend of $0.063 per share. This is a boost from VictoryShares Dividend Accelerator ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.02. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 9th.

