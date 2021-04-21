Vid Market Cap Reaches $774,436.83 (VI)

Vid (CURRENCY:VI) traded 7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on April 21st. In the last week, Vid has traded down 6.9% against the U.S. dollar. One Vid coin can currently be purchased for $0.0326 or 0.00000061 BTC on popular exchanges. Vid has a market cap of $774,436.83 and approximately $23,334.00 worth of Vid was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Vid alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $36.34 or 0.00067455 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $11.05 or 0.00020504 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001856 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000359 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $51.00 or 0.00094671 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $353.79 or 0.00656773 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $26.17 or 0.00048578 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 15.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4,002.91 or 0.07430927 BTC.

Vid Profile

Vid (CRYPTO:VI) is a coin. Vid’s total supply is 888,888,888 coins and its circulating supply is 23,731,604 coins. The official message board for Vid is medium.com/vid-foundation . The Reddit community for Vid is https://reddit.com/r/VIDapp . Vid’s official website is vid.camera . Vid’s official Twitter account is @vid_app

According to CryptoCompare, “VI is a digital currency, kinda like bitcoin. The value of VI is created by users joining Vid and using the platform. Instead of hoarding the value, Vid redistributes it back to the users. It’s not just Vid, any business can adopt the VI business model and start doing the same. Vid is just the first one. “

Vid Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vid directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Vid should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Vid using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Vid Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Vid and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.