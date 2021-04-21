Vidulum (VDL) Market Cap Hits $481,154.23

Vidulum (CURRENCY:VDL) traded down 4.5% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on April 21st. Vidulum has a market capitalization of $481,154.23 and $2,811.00 worth of Vidulum was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Vidulum coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0672 or 0.00000121 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Vidulum has traded down 6.5% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Beam (BEAM) traded 10.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.66 or 0.00003002 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00000863 BTC.

FABRK (FAB) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC.

SnowGem (XSG) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0441 or 0.00000231 BTC.

Defis (XGM) traded 36.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Grimm (GRIMM) traded up 27.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Litecash (CASH) traded down 18.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

SaveToken (SAVE) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

0cash (ZCH) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Vidulum Profile

Vidulum (CRYPTO:VDL) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Equihash

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 3rd, 2018. Vidulum’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 7,161,625 coins. The Reddit community for Vidulum is https://reddit.com/r/VidulumApp and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Vidulum’s official website is vidulum.app. Vidulum’s official Twitter account is @VidulumApp and its Facebook page is accessible here. Vidulum’s official message board is medium.com/vidulum.

According to CryptoCompare, “Vidulum is both an application and a cryptocurrency where users are able to take control of their private keys through a multi-asset web wallet. By holding the coin, VDL (Vidulum) users earn daily rewards in a process called V-Staking. The Vidulum app offers users peace of mind and full control over their cryptocurrencies while driving accessibility and ease of use in the crypto and blockchain space. Vidulum features a second layer network of masternodes that process private and near-instant transactions. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Vidulum Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vidulum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Vidulum should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Vidulum using one of the exchanges listed above.

