Vidya (VIDYA) Market Capitalization Achieves $6.99 Million

Vidya (CURRENCY:VIDYA) traded down 1.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on April 21st. During the last seven days, Vidya has traded 33.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. Vidya has a total market capitalization of $6.99 million and approximately $1.11 million worth of Vidya was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Vidya coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.18 or 0.00000325 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $38.24 or 0.00068272 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $11.63 or 0.00020760 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001785 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000358 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $53.06 or 0.00094734 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $376.10 or 0.00671432 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 21.9% against the dollar and now trades at $28.33 or 0.00050572 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 14.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,887.82 or 0.06940763 BTC.

Vidya Profile

Vidya is a coin. Its launch date was August 22nd, 2020. Vidya’s total supply is 50,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 38,358,421 coins. Vidya’s official Twitter account is @team3d_official and its Facebook page is accessible here . Vidya’s official website is team3d.io

According to CryptoCompare, “The project is designed to provide an emotion-driven, high-stakes entertainment experience through a new environment for crypto and traditional gamers – that brings real-world consequences to in-game decisions. The project also claims to gamify DeFi – it puts out traditional games that use a valuable, market-backed ERC-20 token called Vidya (VIDYA) as a medium of exchange along with escrow smart contracts to handle wagers in match-based games. The ecosystem is claimed to also be capable of supporting the oft-seen economic experiments and financial mechanics of almost any other DeFi project, whether as mechanics within our games themselves or as financial platforms outside of them. “

Vidya Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vidya directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Vidya should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Vidya using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

