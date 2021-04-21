Viewpoint Investment Partners Corp Boosts Stock Holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Viewpoint Investment Partners Corp grew its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) by 6.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 470,846 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 27,300 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF accounts for approximately 74.2% of Viewpoint Investment Partners Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Viewpoint Investment Partners Corp’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $97,319,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. PYA Waltman Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 62.9% in the 4th quarter. PYA Waltman Capital LLC now owns 145 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the period. Leelyn Smith LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 329.7% in the 4th quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC now owns 159 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the period. Fortis Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Country Trust Bank bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Sage Financial Management Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000.

VTI stock traded up $1.71 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $215.46. 147,540 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,469,973. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $207.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $194.60. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 52 week low of $135.87 and a 52 week high of $217.47.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

