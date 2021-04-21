Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC Buys 13,490 Shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC lifted its stake in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) by 5.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 246,015 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,490 shares during the quarter. CVS Health comprises 1.0% of Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $18,507,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CVS. IFG Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 11.1% in the 1st quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 43,510 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $3,273,000 after acquiring an additional 4,360 shares during the last quarter. Lathrop Investment Management Corp raised its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Lathrop Investment Management Corp now owns 170,115 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $12,798,000 after acquiring an additional 6,079 shares during the last quarter. Gyroscope Capital Management Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Gyroscope Capital Management Group LLC now owns 93,294 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $7,019,000 after acquiring an additional 363 shares during the last quarter. Graybill Bartz & Assoc Ltd. purchased a new stake in CVS Health in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,921,000. Finally, Sanders Morris Harris LLC increased its stake in CVS Health by 310.9% in the 1st quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC now owns 24,024 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,803,000 after buying an additional 18,177 shares during the last quarter. 74.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Edward J. Ludwig acquired 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $72.00 per share, for a total transaction of $216,000.00. Also, EVP Thomas M. Moriarty sold 62,943 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.15, for a total transaction of $4,793,109.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 62,943 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,793,109.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 480,469 shares of company stock worth $35,954,512. 0.46% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $86.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of CVS Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Truist raised their price target on shares of CVS Health from $80.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Guggenheim restated a “neutral” rating on shares of CVS Health in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Truist Securities raised their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. CVS Health has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $84.31.

NYSE:CVS traded up $0.60 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $76.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 206,068 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,885,488. The firm has a market capitalization of $100.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.55, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.82. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $73.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $69.61. CVS Health Co. has a 1 year low of $55.36 and a 1 year high of $77.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.95.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $69.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $68.67 billion. CVS Health had a net margin of 2.99% and a return on equity of 15.60%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.73 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that CVS Health Co. will post 7.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, April 23rd will be given a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.61%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 22nd. CVS Health’s payout ratio is presently 28.25%.

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. The company's Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions, including plan design and administration, formulary management, retail pharmacy network management, mail order pharmacy, specialty pharmacy and infusion, clinical, and disease and medical spend management services.

