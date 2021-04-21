Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) by 0.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 319,826 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 1,600 shares during the period. Stryker comprises approximately 4.3% of Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC owned approximately 0.08% of Stryker worth $77,903,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Curi Capital purchased a new position in Stryker in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. RWM Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Stryker during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new position in shares of Stryker during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Ossiam raised its holdings in shares of Stryker by 294.9% during the 4th quarter. Ossiam now owns 154 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the period. Finally, Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Stryker during the 4th quarter worth $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.46% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:SYK traded up $4.66 on Wednesday, hitting $263.09. 15,830 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,209,809. The company has a current ratio of 2.89, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. Stryker Co. has a fifty-two week low of $171.75 and a fifty-two week high of $260.00. The stock has a market cap of $99.01 billion, a PE ratio of 56.06, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.87. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $243.04 and a 200-day moving average of $235.16.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The medical technology company reported $2.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.55 by $0.26. Stryker had a return on equity of 20.94% and a net margin of 12.35%. The firm had revenue of $4.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.33 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.49 EPS. Stryker’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Stryker Co. will post 7.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be issued a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.51%.

SYK has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Guggenheim initiated coverage on Stryker in a research report on Monday, January 4th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Stryker from $272.00 to $265.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Stryker from $278.00 to $273.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Stryker from $228.00 to $251.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Stryker in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $236.27.

In related news, VP M Kathryn Fink sold 4,000 shares of Stryker stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $1,000,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Glenn S. Boehnlein sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $246.01, for a total value of $492,020.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 12,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,031,089.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

Stryker Company Profile

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through three segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg, and Neurotechnology and Spine. The Orthopaedics segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. The MedSurg segment offers surgical equipment and surgical navigation systems, endoscopic and communications systems, patient handling, emergency medical equipment and intensive care disposable products, reprocessed and remanufactured medical devices, and other medical device products that are used in various medical specialties.

