Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC Increases Position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT)

Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC boosted its holdings in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT) by 0.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 209,279 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,240 shares during the period. J.B. Hunt Transport Services accounts for approximately 1.9% of Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC owned about 0.20% of J.B. Hunt Transport Services worth $35,173,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its stake in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 14.9% during the 4th quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 7,863 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,074,000 after acquiring an additional 1,019 shares in the last quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. grew its stake in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 32,946 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,504,000 after acquiring an additional 695 shares in the last quarter. Aviva PLC grew its stake in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 27,478 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,755,000 after acquiring an additional 385 shares in the last quarter. Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in J.B. Hunt Transport Services during the 4th quarter valued at about $992,000. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its stake in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 23.8% during the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 5,200 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $711,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. 69.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Chairman James K. Thompson sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.87, for a total transaction of $754,350.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 35,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,286,183.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Eric Mcgee sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.79, for a total value of $220,185.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 952 shares in the company, valued at $139,744.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 56,500 shares of company stock worth $8,970,035 in the last 90 days. 3.51% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ JBHT traded up $0.13 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $168.50. The company had a trading volume of 7,689 shares, compared to its average volume of 664,661. The company has a market capitalization of $17.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.00. J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. has a 1 year low of $95.30 and a 1 year high of $178.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $163.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $144.14.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The transportation company reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.14. J.B. Hunt Transport Services had a return on equity of 21.07% and a net margin of 5.31%. The firm had revenue of $2.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.51 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.98 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. will post 4.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 19th. Investors of record on Friday, February 5th were paid a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 4th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.66%. This is an increase from J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.90%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on JBHT shares. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $149.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $188.00 to $198.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $150.00 to $165.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Stephens boosted their target price on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $155.00 to $167.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $150.00 to $165.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $159.19.

About J.B. Hunt Transport Services

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc provides surface transportation and delivery services in North America. It operates through five segments: Intermodal (JBI), Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS), Final Mile Services (FMS), and Truckload (JBT). The JBI segment offers intermodal freight solutions.

