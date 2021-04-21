VINchain (VIN) Hits 24-Hour Volume of $313,596.00

VINchain (CURRENCY:VIN) traded 7.8% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on April 21st. Over the last seven days, VINchain has traded 42.4% lower against the US dollar. One VINchain coin can now be bought for about $0.0047 or 0.00000009 BTC on popular exchanges. VINchain has a market cap of $2.79 million and approximately $313,596.00 worth of VINchain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get VINchain alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.53 or 0.00067739 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $11.11 or 0.00020604 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001854 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $51.00 or 0.00094552 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000351 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $359.74 or 0.00667015 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 21.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,314.74 or 0.08000125 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.15 or 0.00050337 BTC.

VINchain Coin Profile

VINchain (CRYPTO:VIN) is a coin. VINchain’s total supply is 840,108,901 coins and its circulating supply is 590,108,901 coins. The Reddit community for VINchain is https://reddit.com/r/VinChain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . VINchain’s official Twitter account is @VINChain_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . VINchain’s official message board is vinchain.io/blog . VINchain’s official website is vinchain.io

According to CryptoCompare, “VINchain is creating a blockchain database of used vehicles information that is accessible by everyone. The VinChain Token is an ERC20 token built on the Ethereum network and is used as a utility token on all the apps in the VinChain platform. “

VINchain Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as VINchain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade VINchain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase VINchain using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for VINchain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for VINchain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.