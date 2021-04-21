Vinci Sa (OTCMKTS:VCISY) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Vinci Sa (OTCMKTS:VCISY) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the ten analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have assigned a buy recommendation to the company.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on VCISY shares. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Vinci in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Vinci in a research note on Monday, February 8th. HSBC upgraded Vinci from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Grupo Santander raised Vinci from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Vinci in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:VCISY opened at $26.36 on Wednesday. Vinci has a 1-year low of $18.79 and a 1-year high of $27.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.88. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $26.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.96.

The firm also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 7th. Investors of record on Monday, April 19th will be given a dividend of $0.457 per share. This represents a yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 16th.

About Vinci

VINCI SA engages in the concessions and contracting businesses worldwide. The company designs, finances, builds, and operates infrastructure and facilities comprising motorway, bridge and tunnel, airport, rail, and stadium facilities. It operates a motorway concession with a network of 4,443 kilometers in France; and 45 airports worldwide.

