Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPCE) Stock Holdings Lifted by UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPCE) by 6.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 148,218 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,361 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of Virgin Galactic worth $3,517,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Virgin Galactic in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. grew its stake in Virgin Galactic by 33.2% in the fourth quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 1,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares in the last quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc purchased a new position in Virgin Galactic in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Virgin Galactic in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, BDO Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Virgin Galactic in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.46% of the company’s stock.
In other news, major shareholder Virgin Investments Ltd sold 1,484,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.86, for a total transaction of $39,860,240.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Jonathan Joseph Campagna sold 7,827 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.89, for a total value of $280,911.03. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 233,429 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,377,766.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 6,491,827 shares of company stock valued at $200,771,151 in the last quarter. 14.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Virgin Galactic stock opened at $20.98 on Wednesday. Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $14.21 and a 52 week high of $62.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.97 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.02 and a beta of 0.80. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.88.
Virgin Galactic (NYSE:SPCE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31). On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc. will post -1.26 earnings per share for the current year.
About Virgin Galactic
Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc, an integrated aerospace company, develops human spaceflight for private individuals and researchers in the United States. It also manufactures air and space vehicles. The company's spaceship operations include commercial human spaceflight, flying commercial research, and development payloads into space.
