Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPCE) Stock Holdings Lifted by UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPCE) by 6.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 148,218 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,361 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of Virgin Galactic worth $3,517,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Virgin Galactic in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. grew its stake in Virgin Galactic by 33.2% in the fourth quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 1,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares in the last quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc purchased a new position in Virgin Galactic in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Virgin Galactic in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, BDO Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Virgin Galactic in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.46% of the company’s stock.

Get Virgin Galactic alerts:

In other news, major shareholder Virgin Investments Ltd sold 1,484,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.86, for a total transaction of $39,860,240.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Jonathan Joseph Campagna sold 7,827 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.89, for a total value of $280,911.03. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 233,429 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,377,766.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 6,491,827 shares of company stock valued at $200,771,151 in the last quarter. 14.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

SPCE has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group decreased their price target on Virgin Galactic from $52.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist initiated coverage on Virgin Galactic in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Virgin Galactic in a research note on Monday. They set a “market perform” rating and a $27.00 price target for the company. Alembic Global Advisors downgraded Virgin Galactic from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $39.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded Virgin Galactic from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $24.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Monday, February 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.00.

Virgin Galactic stock opened at $20.98 on Wednesday. Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $14.21 and a 52 week high of $62.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.97 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.02 and a beta of 0.80. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.88.

Virgin Galactic (NYSE:SPCE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31). On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc. will post -1.26 earnings per share for the current year.

About Virgin Galactic

Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc, an integrated aerospace company, develops human spaceflight for private individuals and researchers in the United States. It also manufactures air and space vehicles. The company's spaceship operations include commercial human spaceflight, flying commercial research, and development payloads into space.

Further Reading: What is a Roth IRA?



Receive News & Ratings for Virgin Galactic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Virgin Galactic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.