Virtus Investment Partners (NASDAQ:VRTS) PT Lowered to $295.00

Virtus Investment Partners (NASDAQ:VRTS) had its price target dropped by equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $298.00 to $295.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the closed-end fund’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price indicates a potential upside of 18.77% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the company. Barclays boosted their price target on Virtus Investment Partners from $280.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Virtus Investment Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $272.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, April 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $260.60.

Get Virtus Investment Partners alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:VRTS opened at $248.38 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $249.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $214.84. Virtus Investment Partners has a fifty-two week low of $73.49 and a fifty-two week high of $270.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.46 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 32.42 and a quick ratio of 32.42.

Virtus Investment Partners (NASDAQ:VRTS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The closed-end fund reported $5.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.95 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $153.54 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $149.98 million. Virtus Investment Partners had a return on equity of 20.04% and a net margin of 9.48%. Research analysts expect that Virtus Investment Partners will post 15.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Virtus Investment Partners during the 4th quarter valued at $20,470,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Virtus Investment Partners by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,214,391 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $263,524,000 after buying an additional 37,967 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Virtus Investment Partners in the 4th quarter worth about $5,723,000. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Virtus Investment Partners by 161.5% in the 4th quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 41,238 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $8,949,000 after buying an additional 25,468 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Virtus Investment Partners by 28.7% in the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 112,410 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $15,585,000 after buying an additional 25,096 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.23% of the company’s stock.

About Virtus Investment Partners

Virtus Investment Partners, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to individual and institutional clients. It launches separate client focused equity and fixed income portfolios. The firm launches equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds for its clients.

Read More: What causes a recession?

Receive News & Ratings for Virtus Investment Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Virtus Investment Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.