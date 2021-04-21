Virtus Investment Partners (VRTS) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Virtus Investment Partners (NASDAQ:VRTS) is set to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, April 28th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $5.40 per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Virtus Investment Partners (NASDAQ:VRTS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The closed-end fund reported $5.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.95 by $0.20. Virtus Investment Partners had a return on equity of 20.04% and a net margin of 9.48%. The company had revenue of $153.54 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $149.98 million. On average, analysts expect Virtus Investment Partners to post $16 EPS for the current fiscal year and $23 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Virtus Investment Partners stock opened at $248.38 on Wednesday. Virtus Investment Partners has a 1-year low of $73.49 and a 1-year high of $270.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 32.42 and a quick ratio of 32.42. The stock has a market cap of $1.90 billion, a PE ratio of 37.46 and a beta of 1.66. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $249.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $214.84.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 30th will be given a dividend of $0.82 per share. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 29th. Virtus Investment Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.16%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Virtus Investment Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $272.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, April 9th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Virtus Investment Partners from $298.00 to $295.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on Virtus Investment Partners from $280.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $260.60.

Virtus Investment Partners Company Profile

Virtus Investment Partners, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to individual and institutional clients. It launches separate client focused equity and fixed income portfolios. The firm launches equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds for its clients.

