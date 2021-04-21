Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) is Douglas Lane & Associates LLC’s 10th Largest Position

Douglas Lane & Associates LLC lowered its position in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) by 0.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 531,539 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 1,646 shares during the quarter. Visa comprises approximately 1.7% of Douglas Lane & Associates LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $112,543,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in V. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Visa by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 77,974,988 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $17,039,976,000 after acquiring an additional 2,064,562 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Visa by 20.2% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 40,793,518 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $8,922,767,000 after buying an additional 6,857,457 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in Visa by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 22,220,489 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $4,860,288,000 after buying an additional 682,741 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Visa by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 18,669,445 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $4,083,568,000 after purchasing an additional 206,395 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Visa in the fourth quarter valued at about $3,305,348,000. 80.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Visa alerts:

NYSE:V opened at $223.28 on Wednesday. Visa Inc. has a 52 week low of $159.15 and a 52 week high of $228.23. The firm has a market cap of $435.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.75, a P/E/G ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.96. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $217.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $208.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a current ratio of 1.91.

Visa (NYSE:V) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The credit-card processor reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $5.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.52 billion. Visa had a net margin of 49.74% and a return on equity of 37.22%. Visa’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.46 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Visa Inc. will post 5.45 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 12th were given a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.57%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.40%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Visa from $255.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Visa from $220.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Visa from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Visa in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $232.00 price target for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $256.00 price target on shares of Visa in a report on Sunday, April 11th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $229.00.

In other Visa news, insider Rajat Taneja sold 31,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.00, for a total value of $7,080,250.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 282,606 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $63,021,138. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 11,193 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.00, for a total value of $2,350,530.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 11,193 shares in the company, valued at $2,350,530. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 93,093 shares of company stock valued at $20,418,578 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

About Visa

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

Further Reading: Learning About the VIX – Volatility Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding V? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Visa Inc. (NYSE:V).

Receive News & Ratings for Visa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.