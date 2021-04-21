Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) Position Lifted by Timber Creek Capital Management LLC

Timber Creek Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) by 3.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 54,115 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,730 shares during the quarter. Visa accounts for approximately 4.4% of Timber Creek Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Timber Creek Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $11,457,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. FNY Investment Advisers LLC grew its position in Visa by 129.1% in the 4th quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 126 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Kinloch Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Visa during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Horan Securities Inc. lifted its stake in Visa by 432.0% during the fourth quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 133 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Cowa LLC purchased a new stake in Visa during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, New Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Visa during the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. 80.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, insider Rajat Taneja sold 31,750 shares of Visa stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.00, for a total value of $7,080,250.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 282,606 shares in the company, valued at $63,021,138. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 11,194 shares of Visa stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.87, for a total value of $2,394,060.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 11,194 shares in the company, valued at $2,394,060.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 93,093 shares of company stock valued at $20,418,578. Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of V stock opened at $222.59 on Wednesday. Visa Inc. has a 1 year low of $159.15 and a 1 year high of $228.23. The stock has a market cap of $434.57 billion, a PE ratio of 45.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.96. The business’s fifty day moving average is $217.99 and its 200-day moving average is $208.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a current ratio of 1.91.

Visa (NYSE:V) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The credit-card processor reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.14. Visa had a return on equity of 37.22% and a net margin of 49.74%. The company had revenue of $5.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.52 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.46 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Visa Inc. will post 5.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 12th were given a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.58%. Visa’s payout ratio is 25.40%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Visa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $195.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Visa in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $232.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp upped their target price on Visa from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Barclays upped their target price on Visa from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $256.00 target price on shares of Visa in a research report on Sunday, April 11th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $229.00.

About Visa

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

