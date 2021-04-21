Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) Shares Sold by RFG Advisory LLC

RFG Advisory LLC trimmed its position in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) by 7.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,192 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 584 shares during the period. RFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $1,523,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FNY Investment Advisers LLC raised its position in shares of Visa by 129.1% in the 4th quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 126 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Kinloch Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Visa in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Horan Securities Inc. raised its position in shares of Visa by 432.0% in the 4th quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 133 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Cowa LLC acquired a new position in shares of Visa in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, New Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Visa in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. 80.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:V traded up $3.91 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $227.19. 82,504 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,662,640. Visa Inc. has a 1-year low of $159.15 and a 1-year high of $228.23. The company has a market capitalization of $443.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.96. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $217.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $208.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a current ratio of 1.91.

Visa (NYSE:V) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The credit-card processor reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $5.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.52 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 37.22% and a net margin of 49.74%. Visa’s revenue was down 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.46 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Visa Inc. will post 5.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 12th were given a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.56%. Visa’s payout ratio is 25.40%.

In related news, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 11,193 shares of Visa stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.00, for a total transaction of $2,350,530.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 11,193 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,350,530. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of Visa stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.55, for a total value of $1,912,950.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 163,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,669,455.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 93,093 shares of company stock valued at $20,418,578. Corporate insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

V has been the topic of several research reports. Barclays upped their price target on Visa from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Visa in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $232.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp increased their target price on Visa from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Visa from $255.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $256.00 price target on shares of Visa in a research note on Sunday, April 11th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Visa currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $229.00.

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

