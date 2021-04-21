Visteon (NASDAQ:VC) Receives Equal Weight Rating from Barclays

Visteon (NASDAQ:VC)‘s stock had its “equal weight” rating restated by analysts at Barclays in a report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Visteon from $166.00 to $158.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Visteon in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. They set an “underweight” rating and a $106.00 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of Visteon from $156.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 19th. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Visteon in a report on Thursday, April 15th. They issued a “sector weight” rating for the company. Finally, Raymond James reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Visteon in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $108.40.

NASDAQ VC opened at $110.85 on Wednesday. Visteon has a 1-year low of $46.32 and a 1-year high of $147.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The company has a market capitalization of $3.09 billion, a PE ratio of -78.06 and a beta of 2.07. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $124.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $127.22.

Visteon (NASDAQ:VC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The company reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by ($0.12). Visteon had a positive return on equity of 6.97% and a negative net margin of 1.56%. The business had revenue of $787.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $797.02 million. As a group, analysts predict that Visteon will post 1.06 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VC. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Visteon in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Visteon during the fourth quarter worth about $54,000. Wealthquest Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Visteon during the fourth quarter worth about $211,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Visteon during the fourth quarter worth about $221,000. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Visteon in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $257,000.

About Visteon

Visteon Corporation engineers, designs, and manufactures automotive electronics and connected car solutions for vehicle manufacturers worldwide. The company provides instrument clusters, including standard analog gauge clusters to high-resolution, all-digital, fully reconfigurable, 2-D, and 3-D display-based devices; information displays that integrate a range of user interface technologies and graphics management capabilities, such as 3-D, dual view, cameras, optics, haptic feedback, light effects, and dual displays; and Phoenix, a display audio and embedded infotainment platform, as well as onboard artificial intelligence based voice assistant.

