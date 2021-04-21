Visteon (NASDAQ:VC) Research Coverage Started at KeyCorp

Stock analysts at KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Visteon (NASDAQ:VC) in a report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm set a “sector weight” rating on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Visteon’s Q1 2021 earnings at $0.56 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.12 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.71 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.16 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $2.55 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $5.25 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $7.70 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Visteon from $166.00 to $158.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Visteon in a report on Wednesday. Raymond James reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Visteon in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of Visteon from $156.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Visteon in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $106.00 price target on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $108.40.

Shares of NASDAQ VC opened at $110.85 on Wednesday. Visteon has a 12-month low of $46.32 and a 12-month high of $147.55. The company has a market cap of $3.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -78.06 and a beta of 2.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $124.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $127.22.

Visteon (NASDAQ:VC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The company reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.18 by ($0.12). Visteon had a negative net margin of 1.56% and a positive return on equity of 6.97%. The company had revenue of $787.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $797.02 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Visteon will post 1.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Visteon during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp bought a new position in Visteon in the 4th quarter valued at about $54,000. Wealthquest Corp bought a new position in Visteon in the 4th quarter valued at about $211,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Visteon in the 4th quarter valued at about $221,000. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Visteon in the 4th quarter valued at about $257,000.

About Visteon

Visteon Corporation engineers, designs, and manufactures automotive electronics and connected car solutions for vehicle manufacturers worldwide. The company provides instrument clusters, including standard analog gauge clusters to high-resolution, all-digital, fully reconfigurable, 2-D, and 3-D display-based devices; information displays that integrate a range of user interface technologies and graphics management capabilities, such as 3-D, dual view, cameras, optics, haptic feedback, light effects, and dual displays; and Phoenix, a display audio and embedded infotainment platform, as well as onboard artificial intelligence based voice assistant.

