Visteon (NASDAQ:VC) Research Coverage Started at KeyCorp

Stock analysts at KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Visteon (NASDAQ:VC) in a report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm set a “sector weight” rating on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Visteon’s Q1 2021 earnings at $0.56 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.12 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.71 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.16 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $2.55 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $5.25 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $7.70 EPS.
A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Visteon from $166.00 to $158.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Visteon in a report on Wednesday. Raymond James reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Visteon in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of Visteon from $156.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Visteon in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $106.00 price target on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $108.40.
Shares of NASDAQ VC opened at $110.85 on Wednesday. Visteon has a 12-month low of $46.32 and a 12-month high of $147.55. The company has a market cap of $3.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -78.06 and a beta of 2.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $124.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $127.22.
Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Visteon during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp bought a new position in Visteon in the 4th quarter valued at about $54,000. Wealthquest Corp bought a new position in Visteon in the 4th quarter valued at about $211,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Visteon in the 4th quarter valued at about $221,000. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Visteon in the 4th quarter valued at about $257,000.
About Visteon
Visteon Corporation engineers, designs, and manufactures automotive electronics and connected car solutions for vehicle manufacturers worldwide. The company provides instrument clusters, including standard analog gauge clusters to high-resolution, all-digital, fully reconfigurable, 2-D, and 3-D display-based devices; information displays that integrate a range of user interface technologies and graphics management capabilities, such as 3-D, dual view, cameras, optics, haptic feedback, light effects, and dual displays; and Phoenix, a display audio and embedded infotainment platform, as well as onboard artificial intelligence based voice assistant.
See Also: Why is a lock-up period needed for an IPO?
Receive News & Ratings for Visteon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visteon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.