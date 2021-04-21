VITE Achieves Market Capitalization of $83.84 Million (VITE)

VITE (CURRENCY:VITE) traded 1.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on April 21st. One VITE coin can now be bought for approximately $0.17 or 0.00000324 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. VITE has a market capitalization of $83.84 million and $37.18 million worth of VITE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, VITE has traded 23% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.10 or 0.00003898 BTC.

Poseidon Network (QQQ) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0333 or 0.00000062 BTC.

Obyte (GBYTE) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $77.46 or 0.00143956 BTC.

IoT Chain (ITC) traded down 12.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000327 BTC.

HYCON (HYC) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000003 BTC.

TrustNote (TTT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

VITE (VITE) is a coin. It was first traded on April 25th, 2018. VITE’s total supply is 1,013,250,923 coins and its circulating supply is 480,679,813 coins. The official website for VITE is www.vite.org . The Reddit community for VITE is /r/vitelabs and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . VITE’s official Twitter account is @vitelabs and its Facebook page is accessible here . VITE’s official message board is medium.com/vitelabs

According to CryptoCompare, “Vite’s goal is to provide a general-purpose platform for decentralized applications while at the same time delivering high throughput, low latency, scalability and security. Its reactive blockchain offers a message-driven asynchronous architecture and a DAG-based ledger. Its technology improves on existing solutions in the blockchain ecosystem, such as the ledger structure and consensus algorithm. VITE (Token) is an Ethereum-based token that powers VITE platform. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as VITE directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade VITE should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy VITE using one of the exchanges listed above.

