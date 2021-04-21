VMware (NYSE:VMW) PT Raised to $180.00 at Piper Sandler

VMware (NYSE:VMW) had its price objective hoisted by research analysts at Piper Sandler from $158.00 to $180.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the virtualization software provider’s stock. Piper Sandler’s price target points to a potential upside of 8.51% from the company’s previous close. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for VMware’s Q4 2022 earnings at $1.40 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $4.02 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $4.29 EPS.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Northland Securities reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $169.00 price target on shares of VMware in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of VMware from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $146.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of VMware from $147.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of VMware in a report on Thursday, January 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $150.00 price target on the stock. Finally, UBS Group cut their price target on shares of VMware from $152.00 to $145.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $171.58.

Get VMware alerts:

Shares of VMW opened at $165.88 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $69.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $150.28 and a 200 day moving average of $137.57. VMware has a twelve month low of $121.78 and a twelve month high of $172.00.

VMware (NYSE:VMW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The virtualization software provider reported $2.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.78. VMware had a net margin of 13.75% and a return on equity of 27.10%. The company had revenue of $3.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.23 billion. On average, sell-side analysts expect that VMware will post 4.72 EPS for the current year.

In other VMware news, COO Rangarajan (Raghu) Raghuram sold 5,942 shares of VMware stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.62, for a total transaction of $865,274.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 197,975 shares in the company, valued at $28,829,119.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Patrick P. Gelsinger sold 24,230 shares of VMware stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.64, for a total transaction of $4,061,917.20. Following the sale, the director now owns 151,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,444,734.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 143,559 shares of company stock worth $22,334,165 over the last ninety days. 28.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of VMW. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in VMware by 51.6% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 56,248 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $10,153,000 after buying an additional 19,154 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in VMware by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 83,019 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $11,931,000 after acquiring an additional 1,348 shares during the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in VMware by 11.7% in the 3rd quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,867 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $268,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Chiron Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in VMware in the 3rd quarter valued at about $116,000. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC lifted its holdings in VMware by 20.2% in the 3rd quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 1,360 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $195,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.90% of the company’s stock.

About VMware

VMware, Inc provides software in the areas of hybrid cloud, multi-cloud, modern applications, networking and security, and digital workspaces in the United States and internationally. It offers compute products, including VMware vSphere, a data center platform, which enables users to deploy hypervisor, a layer of software that resides between the operating system and system hardware to enable compute virtualization; and cloud management products for businesses with automated operation, programmable provisioning, and application monitoring solutions.

Read More: Why do companies pay special dividends?

Receive News & Ratings for VMware Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VMware and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.