VMware (NYSE:VMW) Receives “Market Perform” Rating from Northland Securities

VMware (NYSE:VMW)‘s stock had its “market perform” rating reissued by equities researchers at Northland Securities in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $169.00 target price on the virtualization software provider’s stock. Northland Securities’ price objective points to a potential upside of 1.88% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on VMW. William Blair lowered shares of VMware from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of VMware from $152.00 to $145.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Bank of America reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $175.00 target price on shares of VMware in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of VMware from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $157.00 to $148.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of VMware from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $146.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. VMware presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $171.58.

Get VMware alerts:

Shares of NYSE:VMW opened at $165.88 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $69.54 billion, a PE ratio of 44.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.87. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $150.28 and its 200-day moving average is $137.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.90. VMware has a 52 week low of $121.78 and a 52 week high of $172.00.

VMware (NYSE:VMW) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The virtualization software provider reported $2.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.78. The business had revenue of $3.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.23 billion. VMware had a net margin of 13.75% and a return on equity of 27.10%. Sell-side analysts forecast that VMware will post 4.72 EPS for the current year.

In other VMware news, Director Patrick P. Gelsinger sold 24,230 shares of VMware stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.64, for a total value of $4,061,917.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 151,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,444,734.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Patrick P. Gelsinger sold 1,536 shares of VMware stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.01, for a total transaction of $253,455.36. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 151,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,045,547.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 143,559 shares of company stock valued at $22,334,165. 28.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VMW. Eudaimonia Partners LLC lifted its stake in VMware by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 1,433 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $201,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management increased its holdings in shares of VMware by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 1,890 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $265,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. increased its holdings in shares of VMware by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 6,283 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $882,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV grew its holdings in VMware by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 8,371 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $1,174,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wetherby Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in VMware by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,448 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $352,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 16.90% of the company’s stock.

VMware Company Profile

VMware, Inc provides software in the areas of hybrid cloud, multi-cloud, modern applications, networking and security, and digital workspaces in the United States and internationally. It offers compute products, including VMware vSphere, a data center platform, which enables users to deploy hypervisor, a layer of software that resides between the operating system and system hardware to enable compute virtualization; and cloud management products for businesses with automated operation, programmable provisioning, and application monitoring solutions.

See Also: What is the accumulation/distribution indicator?

Receive News & Ratings for VMware Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VMware and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.