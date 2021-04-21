Volkswagen (ETR:VOW3) Given a €277.00 Price Target by Royal Bank of Canada Analysts

Volkswagen (ETR:VOW3) received a €277.00 ($325.88) target price from equities researchers at Royal Bank of Canada in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 18.35% from the stock’s current price.

VOW3 has been the subject of several other reports. Jefferies Financial Group set a €295.00 ($347.06) price target on shares of Volkswagen and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. DZ Bank reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Volkswagen in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €270.00 ($317.65) target price on shares of Volkswagen and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €237.00 ($278.82) target price on shares of Volkswagen and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €270.00 ($317.65) target price on shares of Volkswagen and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of €249.93 ($294.04).

Shares of VOW3 stock opened at €234.05 ($275.35) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 157.98, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.18. The company has a market capitalization of $48.26 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.08. Volkswagen has a 52 week low of €111.10 ($130.71) and a 52 week high of €252.20 ($296.71). The company has a 50-day simple moving average of €220.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of €167.36.

Volkswagen AG manufactures and sells automobiles primarily in Europe, North America, South America, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates in four segments: Passenger Cars and Light Commercial Vehicles, Commercial Vehicles, Power Engineering, and Financial Services. The Passenger Cars and Light Commercial Vehicles segment develops vehicles and engines, and light commercial vehicles; and produces and sells passenger cars and related parts.

