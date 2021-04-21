Vontier Co. (NYSE:VNT) Shares Bought by Louisiana State Employees Retirement System

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its position in Vontier Co. (NYSE:VNT) by 421.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 43,800 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 35,400 shares during the quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Vontier were worth $1,326,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID grew its position in Vontier by 46.9% in the first quarter. Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID now owns 419,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,703,000 after acquiring an additional 133,897 shares in the last quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. grew its position in shares of Vontier by 6.6% during the first quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 47,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,430,000 after buying an additional 2,945 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its position in shares of Vontier by 115.5% during the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 63,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,929,000 after buying an additional 34,171 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Vontier by 45.5% during the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 57,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,738,000 after buying an additional 17,967 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in shares of Vontier during the fourth quarter worth approximately $102,000. 6.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Vontier stock opened at $30.95 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.25. Vontier Co. has a 12 month low of $26.36 and a 12 month high of $39.00.

Vontier (NYSE:VNT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $815.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $784.90 million. Equities analysts forecast that Vontier Co. will post 2.42 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on VNT. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Vontier from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Vontier in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $38.00 price target for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $39.83.

About Vontier

Vontier Corporation engages in the research and development, manufacture, sale, and distribution of critical technical equipment, components, software, and services for manufacturing, repair, and servicing in the mobility infrastructure industry worldwide. The company offers a range of solutions, including environmental sensors, fueling equipment, field payment hardware, remote management and workflow software, and vehicle tracking and fleet management software solutions for traffic light control and vehicle mechanics', and technicians' equipment.

