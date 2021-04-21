VouchForMe Price Down 7.1% Over Last 7 Days (IPL)

VouchForMe (CURRENCY:IPL) traded down 7.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on April 21st. Over the last seven days, VouchForMe has traded 7.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. VouchForMe has a total market capitalization of $999,119.63 and $732.00 worth of VouchForMe was traded on exchanges in the last day. One VouchForMe coin can currently be bought for $0.0041 or 0.00000008 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get VouchForMe alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $36.49 or 0.00067687 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.03 or 0.00020468 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001855 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000355 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50.87 or 0.00094366 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $354.66 or 0.00657953 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 25.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4,314.88 or 0.08004736 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $26.21 or 0.00048626 BTC.

VouchForMe Profile

VouchForMe is a coin. Its launch date was December 1st, 2017. VouchForMe’s total supply is 300,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 245,661,176 coins. VouchForMe’s official website is vouchforme.co . The Reddit community for VouchForMe is /r/InsurePal and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for VouchForMe is medium.com/insurepal-blog . VouchForMe’s official Twitter account is @InsurePal_io

According to CryptoCompare, “InsurePal aims to disrupt the actual insurers' model by providing a platform to register insurance for blockchain transactions, vehicles, property, life and health with endorsements from the social network. The platform core mechanism enables InsurePal clients to endorse each other in order to obtain a discount on their insurance premium. The endorsement has to be backed by a financial guarantee from the endorser. InsurePal token (IPL) is an ERC-20 token that will be used as the medium of exchange within the platform. “

VouchForMe Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as VouchForMe directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade VouchForMe should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase VouchForMe using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for VouchForMe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for VouchForMe and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.