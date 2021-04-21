Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA) Shares Bought by Royal London Asset Management Ltd.

Royal London Asset Management Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA) by 11.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 39,774 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,959 shares during the quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Voya Financial were worth $2,531,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Voya Financial in the third quarter valued at $25,000. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Voya Financial by 58.9% in the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 429 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 159 shares during the period. Accel Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Voya Financial in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Voya Financial by 46.9% in the first quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 523 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 167 shares during the period. Finally, Jeppson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Voya Financial in the third quarter valued at $34,000.

VOYA stock opened at $66.78 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a current ratio of 0.11. The stock has a market cap of $8.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.14 and a beta of 1.45. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $64.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $58.01. Voya Financial, Inc. has a 52 week low of $37.92 and a 52 week high of $69.36.

Voya Financial (NYSE:VOYA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The asset manager reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.47. The business had revenue of $398.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $250.00 million. Voya Financial had a negative net margin of 17.43% and a positive return on equity of 6.24%. Sell-side analysts predict that Voya Financial, Inc. will post 2.72 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 29th. Investors of record on Friday, February 26th were issued a dividend of $0.165 per share. This is a boost from Voya Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 25th. Voya Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 15.64%.

VOYA has been the subject of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Voya Financial from $60.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 5th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Voya Financial from $70.00 to $73.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Voya Financial from $66.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Voya Financial from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Voya Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.54.

In other Voya Financial news, CEO Robert L. Grubka sold 6,251 shares of Voya Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.11, for a total value of $400,751.61. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 44,939 shares in the company, valued at $2,881,039.29. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.04% of the company’s stock.

Voya Financial, Inc operates as a retirement, investment, and employee benefits company in the United States. The company's Retirement segment offers tax-deferred employer-sponsored retirement savings plans and administrative services; and individual retirement accounts, and other retail financial products and financial services, as well as financial planning and advisory services.

