Voya Prime Rate Trust (NYSE:PPR) Major Shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. Sells 65,255 Shares

Voya Prime Rate Trust (NYSE:PPR) major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. sold 65,255 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.63, for a total transaction of $302,130.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Saba Capital Management, L.P. also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Voya Prime Rate Trust alerts:

On Monday, April 19th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. sold 194,190 shares of Voya Prime Rate Trust stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.63, for a total transaction of $899,099.70.

On Wednesday, April 14th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. sold 27,468 shares of Voya Prime Rate Trust stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.65, for a total value of $127,726.20.

On Monday, April 12th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. sold 52,930 shares of Voya Prime Rate Trust stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.65, for a total value of $246,124.50.

On Thursday, April 8th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. sold 71,319 shares of Voya Prime Rate Trust stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.68, for a total value of $333,772.92.

Voya Prime Rate Trust stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $4.61. The company had a trading volume of 1,188 shares, compared to its average volume of 412,352. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.50. Voya Prime Rate Trust has a 1-year low of $3.86 and a 1-year high of $4.70.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 12th will be given a $0.011 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 9th. This represents a $0.13 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.86%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. FNY Investment Advisers LLC boosted its stake in Voya Prime Rate Trust by 1,531.6% during the first quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 99,363 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $461,000 after buying an additional 93,273 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Voya Prime Rate Trust by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,066,557 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $13,707,000 after buying an additional 50,956 shares during the last quarter. Almitas Capital LLC boosted its stake in Voya Prime Rate Trust by 1,078.2% during the fourth quarter. Almitas Capital LLC now owns 790,086 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,532,000 after buying an additional 723,026 shares during the period. Clough Capital Partners L P increased its position in shares of Voya Prime Rate Trust by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. Clough Capital Partners L P now owns 915,600 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $4,093,000 after acquiring an additional 56,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Voya Prime Rate Trust by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 529,497 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,366,000 after acquiring an additional 37,127 shares during the last quarter.

Voya Prime Rate Trust Company Profile

Voya Prime Rate Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Voya Investment Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Voya Investments, LLC and Voya Investment Management Co LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.

See Also: Understanding each part of a balance sheet

Receive News & Ratings for Voya Prime Rate Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Voya Prime Rate Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.