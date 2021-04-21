W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC) Shares Purchased by Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC

Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC) by 50.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 118,378 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 39,463 shares during the period. W. P. Carey accounts for 2.6% of Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC owned 0.07% of W. P. Carey worth $8,376,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Ameraudi Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of W. P. Carey in the 3rd quarter worth $200,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of W. P. Carey in the 3rd quarter worth $352,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in shares of W. P. Carey by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 189,755 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $12,364,000 after acquiring an additional 4,551 shares during the period. IHT Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of W. P. Carey by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,796 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $443,000 after acquiring an additional 287 shares during the period. Finally, Headinvest LLC lifted its stake in shares of W. P. Carey by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. Headinvest LLC now owns 3,167 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $206,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.16% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:WPC traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $73.79. 7,681 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,083,806. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 0.25. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $70.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $68.67. W. P. Carey Inc. has a 1 year low of $52.22 and a 1 year high of $76.12. The company has a market cap of $12.94 billion, a PE ratio of 37.14 and a beta of 0.72.

W. P. Carey (NYSE:WPC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by ($0.39). W. P. Carey had a net margin of 28.17% and a return on equity of 4.98%. The business had revenue of $307.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $297.15 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.75 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that W. P. Carey Inc. will post 4.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were issued a dividend of $1.048 per share. This is an increase from W. P. Carey’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. This represents a $4.19 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 30th. W. P. Carey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 83.80%.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of W. P. Carey from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Bank of America reiterated an “underperform” rating on shares of W. P. Carey in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $76.00.

W.P. Carey, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It operates through two segment: Real Estate Ownership and Investment Management. The Real Estate Ownership segment owns and invests in commercial real estate properties. The Investment Management segment structures and negotiates investments and debt placement transactions for the real estate investment trusts, and manages portfolios of real estate investments.

