W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB) Expected to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of $0.96 Per Share

W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB) – Stock analysts at Boenning Scattergood issued their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for shares of W. R. Berkley in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, April 20th. Boenning Scattergood analyst R. Farnam forecasts that the insurance provider will post earnings per share of $0.96 for the quarter. Boenning Scattergood also issued estimates for W. R. Berkley’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.95 EPS.

Get W. R. Berkley alerts:

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on WRB. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of W. R. Berkley from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $77.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. UBS Group raised shares of W. R. Berkley from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $73.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of W. R. Berkley from $68.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of W. R. Berkley in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $92.00 price target for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of W. R. Berkley from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $53.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $74.56.

NYSE:WRB opened at $80.67 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $76.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $68.13. W. R. Berkley has a 12 month low of $45.25 and a 12 month high of $81.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The stock has a market cap of $14.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.07, a P/E/G ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.82.

W. R. Berkley (NYSE:WRB) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The insurance provider reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.24. W. R. Berkley had a net margin of 4.57% and a return on equity of 7.55%. The firm had revenue of $2.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.83 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.69 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 46.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th were given a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 9th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.60%. W. R. Berkley’s payout ratio is currently 15.84%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of W. R. Berkley in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of W. R. Berkley in the fourth quarter worth $97,000. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of W. R. Berkley by 6,487.0% in the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,515 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $101,000 after buying an additional 1,492 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of W. R. Berkley by 468.2% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,699 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $113,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of W. R. Berkley by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,121 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $139,000 after buying an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.04% of the company’s stock.

About W. R. Berkley

W. R. Berkley Corporation, an insurance holding company, operates as a commercial lines writer in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance & Monoline Excess. The Insurance segment underwrites commercial insurance business, including premises operations, commercial automobile, property, products liability, and general and professional liability lines.

Featured Article: What is the significance of the death cross?

Receive News & Ratings for W. R. Berkley Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for W. R. Berkley and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.