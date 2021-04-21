W. R. Berkley (NYSE:WRB) Sets New 52-Week High After Analyst Upgrade

W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday after Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on the stock from $70.00 to $80.00. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a hold rating on the stock. W. R. Berkley traded as high as $81.57 and last traded at $80.85, with a volume of 3250 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $80.67.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. UBS Group raised shares of W. R. Berkley from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $73.00 to $80.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of W. R. Berkley from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $77.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of W. R. Berkley in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $92.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of W. R. Berkley from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $53.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on W. R. Berkley from $68.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. W. R. Berkley presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $76.00.

Get W. R. Berkley alerts:

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of WRB. Busey Wealth Management increased its position in shares of W. R. Berkley by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Busey Wealth Management now owns 11,752 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $886,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in W. R. Berkley by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,121 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $139,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC grew its position in W. R. Berkley by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 7,135 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $474,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in W. R. Berkley by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,929 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $327,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. lifted its holdings in W. R. Berkley by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 3,170 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $211,000 after buying an additional 222 shares during the period. 71.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The company has a market cap of $14.41 billion, a PE ratio of 45.07, a PEG ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a current ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $76.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $68.13.

W. R. Berkley (NYSE:WRB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 19th. The insurance provider reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $2.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.83 billion. W. R. Berkley had a return on equity of 7.55% and a net margin of 4.57%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.69 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that W. R. Berkley Co. will post 2.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 10th were given a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 9th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.59%. W. R. Berkley’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.84%.

About W. R. Berkley (NYSE:WRB)

W. R. Berkley Corporation, an insurance holding company, operates as a commercial lines writer in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance & Monoline Excess. The Insurance segment underwrites commercial insurance business, including premises operations, commercial automobile, property, products liability, and general and professional liability lines.

Featured Article: Stock Symbol

Receive News & Ratings for W. R. Berkley Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for W. R. Berkley and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.