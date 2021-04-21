Wabash National (WNC) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Wabash National (NYSE:WNC) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, April 28th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.01) per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Wabash National (NYSE:WNC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.08. Wabash National had a positive return on equity of 9.08% and a negative net margin of 3.34%. The firm had revenue of $404.08 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $365.10 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.34 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 30.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Wabash National to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NYSE:WNC opened at $18.18 on Wednesday. Wabash National has a 52-week low of $6.76 and a 52-week high of $20.55. The stock has a market cap of $943.23 million, a P/E ratio of -15.02 and a beta of 1.93. The business’s 50 day moving average is $18.75 and its 200 day moving average is $17.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 8th will be paid a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 7th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.76%. Wabash National’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.75%.

In other Wabash National news, Director Larry J. Magee sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.95, for a total transaction of $152,550.00. Also, CEO Brent L. Yeagy sold 21,646 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.84, for a total value of $407,810.64. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 389,522 shares in the company, valued at $7,338,594.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on WNC shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Wabash National from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 6th. Vertical Research assumed coverage on Wabash National in a report on Thursday, April 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Wabash National presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.33.

Wabash National Company Profile

Wabash National Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes engineered solutions for the transportation, logistics, and distribution industries primarily in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Commercial Trailer Products, Diversified Products, and Final Mile Products.

