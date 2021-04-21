WABnetwork (WAB) Price Reaches $0.0000 on Exchanges

WABnetwork (CURRENCY:WAB) traded down 52.4% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on April 21st. Over the last week, WABnetwork has traded 15.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. One WABnetwork coin can currently be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. WABnetwork has a market capitalization of $90,861.39 and approximately $2,011.00 worth of WABnetwork was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $35.83 or 0.00066855 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 10.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.85 or 0.00020236 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001866 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50.58 or 0.00094381 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000345 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $353.14 or 0.00658912 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 17.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4,193.15 or 0.07823883 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $26.55 or 0.00049545 BTC.

WABnetwork Coin Profile

WABnetwork is a coin. It launched on June 17th, 2018. WABnetwork’s total supply is 17,869,541,765 coins and its circulating supply is 16,994,541,755 coins. WABnetwork’s official Twitter account is @WABnetwork . WABnetwork’s official message board is medium.com/@WABnetwork . The official website for WABnetwork is wab.network

According to CryptoCompare, “WAB network calls itself a 5.0 Blockchain, it is a complete decentralized blockchain for dApps while offering smart contract technology. WAB is an ethereum-based token that powers Wab Network. “

WABnetwork Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as WABnetwork directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade WABnetwork should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase WABnetwork using one of the exchanges listed above.

